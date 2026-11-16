Nam Ji Hyun’s Gong Yeon Su and Kim Jae Yeong’s Dokgo Dal served us a tingling romance along with laughs aplenty in “Make Me Tingle.” The show moved beyond the contrasting perspectives of its lead couple, both conditioned by their upbringing when it came to love and desire. It also highlighted the importance of individual choice and decisions when it came to life and relationships. Both actors brought out the complexity of their characters as they embarked on a journey of self-discovery, showcasing their flair across genres. So here are five dramas to watch if you are missing Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong.

Nam Ji Hyun’s Eun Bong Hee in “Suspicious Partner” is very different from the cautious marketing executive Yeon Su of “Make Me Tingle.” Unafraid to speak her mind, Bong Hee packs a punch, having been a former taekwondo athlete. But now as a judicial trainee and defense attorney, who finds herself framed for a murder she didn’t commit, Bong Hee is determined to get justice. Her fate gets entwined with that of prosecutor No Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook), who is scarred by a previous relationship and regards Bong Hee as his nemesis. Especially since life has taken a downward spiral ever since he had pleaded her case. The two start working together, forming a legal team. As they clash and butt heads, they develop a far deeper connection.

“Suspicious Partner” scores for the awesome chemistry between the two leads. The fun dynamic between Nam Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook, their flair for comedy, and a dash of mystery and crime thrown in make this an all-time favorite watch.

Start watching “Suspicious Partner”:

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Kim Jae Yeong plays Do Ra Ik, a popular idol. If he has anything in common with Dokgo Dal, it is that both are burdened by their pasts. However, their circumstances are very different. While Dal leads a relatively ordinary life, Ra Ik lives in the spotlight with a sprawling fandom across the world. His life takes a dramatic turn when he gets embroiled in a murder investigation. But what are idols without their fans? His biggest fan, the brilliant and feisty lawyer, Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), takes up his case, putting her admiration for him to the test as she tries to establish his innocence.

As Ra Ik and Se Na begin living together, the boundaries between idol and fan, and even suspect and legal aide, become blurred. What develops is a close friendship that soon blossoms into love.

As a murder mystery thriller, the show also delves into the emotional lives of people. Whether celebrities or ordinary people, everyone wants to be happy and loved. And the chemistry between the two leads is off the charts, making this an entertaining watch.

Start watching “IDOL I”:

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Crown Prince Lee Yul (Doh Kyung Soo) is a perfectionist who is unhappy with his life at the palace and has little regard for those around him. He has never forgotten Yi Seo, a young girl whom he had met as a child. Following an assassination attempt, he loses his memory and finds himself living as a commoner. He meets Hong Shim (Nam Ji Hyun), who is none other than Yi Seo under her new identity. An intelligent and independent girl, Hong Shim is burdened from being known as the oldest unmarried woman in her village. With the country experiencing a drought and an order issued for all eligible men and women to marry, circumstances lead the two to enter into an unexpected marriage.

The drama combines palace intrigue, mistaken identities, humor and romance. In the drama, Kim Jae Yeong plays Seok Ha, the older brother of Yi Seo, who also has taken on a new identity and works for the main antagonist, getting himself involved in the conspiracy against Lee Yul.

Watch it for the delightful chemistry between Doh Kyung Soo and Nam Ji Hyun as well as the entertaining role reversal of a crown prince having to navigate life as a commoner.

Start watching “100 Days My Prince”:

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What happens when marriage becomes a profession? Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) is a young woman who offers an unusual service: she becomes a contract wife for single men who need a partner to accompany them to social gatherings, reunions, and other occasions. With years of experience in the business, she has perfected the art of playing the ideal spouse.

Among her clients is Jung Ji Ho (Ko Kyung Pyo), a mysterious man who has been in an exclusive contract with her for five years. Things get complicated when Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Yeong), a popular actor and heir to a wealthy family, wants her to step in as his wife to sort his reputation. As Sang Eun finds herself caught between two very different men, professional arrangements begin to give way to romantic feelings.

The drama offers an interesting take on relationships as well as dealing with issues of loneliness, identity, and societal prejudices. And Kim Jae Yeong’s Hae Jin could well have been the prototype for Dal in “Make Me Tingle.”

Start watching “Love in Contract”:

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Son Hee Jae (Hani), a considerate and seemingly well-adjusted woman, has never experienced fulfillment in her long-term relationship and wants to explore and understand herself better. Her best friend, Lee Mi Na (Woo Hee), is confident about her sexuality but has a rather complicated understanding of romantic relationships.

The two work at a publishing company specialising in books on sex and relationships and unexpectedly find themselves hosting a podcast that addresses questions about sex, intimacy, and desire from a woman’s perspective. As they discuss topics that are often considered taboo, they also begin confronting their own insecurities and misconceptions.

What makes the series worth watching is its willingness to address feminine desire, communication, and the expectations women navigate in intimate relationships. Unafraid to be explicit, the show moves beyond conventional romantic storytelling to offer a candid look at women discovering what they want and learning to articulate it.

Start watching “Hit the Spot”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her at @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.