Younghoon Helps Luda Win Kim Dong Jun’s Heart Across Time In “Wi-Fi Love In The Palace”

“Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” has unveiled new character stills!

Based on a webtoon, “Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” is a time-crossing romantic comedy about Tae Pung (THE BOYZ’s Younghoon), a webtoon artist who finds himself giving romance advice to So Hyang (WJSN’s Luda), a court lady from the Joseon era who dreams of becoming a royal concubine.

A mysterious mother-of-pearl inlaid wardrobe allows Tae Pung and So Hyang to connect through their smartphones, drawing them into a love triangle with Yi Hwi (Kim Dong Jun), the king of Joseon.

Tae Pung, who has run out of ideas for his next webtoon, finds new inspiration in So Hyang and her dream of becoming a royal concubine. He puts all his knowledge to use to help her navigate romance, but as their coaching sessions continue, he gradually develops feelings for her. Meanwhile, the usually reserved Yi Hwi begins to open his heart after So Hyang makes a bold move toward him, changing the relationship between the three across different eras.

Tae Pung’s stills show him sitting beneath pink flower petals and reading an old book in a traditional setting, hinting at the unusual connection he is about to form with someone from another era.

So Hyang appears in hanbok, gazing wistfully amid hanging fabrics in one still and standing against the backdrop of the palace in another. The images capture her quirky and lively personality as she unexpectedly connects to a mysterious Wi-Fi signal within the palace.

Meanwhile, Yi Hwi is walking in front of the palace in a red royal robe and wearing dark blue and purple attire at night. His determined gaze and regal presence add another layer of tension to the romance.

“Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” will premiere on December 2. Stay tuned!

Watch Younghoon in “One the Woman” below!

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And watch Kim Dong Jun in “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” here:

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