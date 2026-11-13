5 K-Dramas To Watch If You Liked 'Dive Into You'

Some K-dramas leave a lasting impression, and “Dive into You” is certainly one of them. Even though the drama has come to an end, it will probably take some time for fans to move on from Park Seo Ham and Kim Ji Yeon’s outstanding performances and undeniable chemistry.

If you’re already missing the two stars, don’t worry! Here are five dramas to add to your watchlist. Whether you’re looking to see more of Park Seo Ham and Kim Ji Yeon or simply want another K-drama featuring the beloved time-travel trope, these picks are sure to keep you entertained!

While Park Seo Ham has appeared on screen numerous times since his days in KNK, “Semantic Error” is undoubtedly the drama that introduced him to a wider K-drama audience, making it a must watch for those who miss seeing him in “Dive into You.”

This Korean BL revolves around Chu Sang Woo (Jaechan), an antisocial computer science student. Frustrated by his project teammates’ lack of participation, he decides to submit their group project under his name alone. However, this entirely justified decision causes Jang Jae Yeong (Park Seo Ham), one of his project partners, to lose credit. This entire ordeal prompts Jae Yeong to seek revenge on Sang Woo. But rather than resorting to rumors or bullying, Jae Yeong comes up with a rather unconventional plan to even the score: disrupting Sang Woo’s otherwise predictable life.

“Semantic Error” is one of those dramas whose plot might seem familiar and predictable on paper, following the classic enemies-to-lovers formula. However, what makes this BL so addictive is the undeniable chemistry between the two leads, whose polar-opposite personalities make for an entertaining dynamic.

Start watching “Semantic Error”:

Watch Now

There are often K-dramas in which a second male lead or supporting character ends up stealing the show. Park Seo Ham pulls off that exact feat in “Our Universe.”

The story primarily focuses on Woo Hyeon Jin (Roh Jeong Eui) and Seon Tae Hyeong (Bae In Hyuk), two in-laws who find themselves having to raise the child of their respective deceased siblings. Park Yun Seong, played by Park Seo Ham, is Woo Hyeon Jin’s first love and becomes her new boss. Although the two don’t end up together, their interactions give viewers a taste of the office romance they could have had.

Even if Park Seo Ham isn’t at the center of the story, his die-hard fans will still have plenty to enjoy as “Our Universe” offers ample opportunities to dote on Seon Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho), the adorable little boy the main leads are raising. Just be prepared to experience the worst case of baby fever of your life!

Start watching “Our Universe”:

Watch Now

The entire plot of “Dive into You” revolves around Yoon Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon) and Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk) traveling back in time to save Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham). But what if, instead of seeing Kim Ji Yeon in the early 2010s, you wanted to see her in the Joseon Dynasty? The answer to that is “The Haunted Palace.”

“The Haunted Palace” follows Yeo Ri (Kim Ji Yeon), a skilled glass artisan who comes from a long line of powerful shamans but has no desire to embrace her family’s spiritual legacy. However, her quiet life takes an unexpected turn when her first love, Yoon Gap (Yook Sungjae), a noble government officer, becomes possessed by Gangcheori, a mythical Imugi (a serpent-like creature destined to ascend to heaven and become a dragon). Forced into an unlikely alliance, she must navigate the palace’s dark secrets, confront the malevolent spirits lurking within its walls, and find a way to save the man she loves.

Much like in “Dive into You,” Kim Ji Yeon’s chemistry with the male lead is one of the main attractions of “The Haunted Palace.” Beyond the romance, however, the palace politics also keep the story engaging.

Start watching “The Haunted Palace”:

Watch Now

“Pyramid Game”

If you miss seeing Kim Ji Yeon on your screen but aren’t in the mood for romance, then it’s time to turn on “Pyramid Game.”

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Pyramid Game” is set in a twisted high school where every month students rank one another based on popularity. The student who receives the lowest grade becomes the target of school violence. The story follows Sung Su Ji (Kim Ji Yeon), a second-year student who becomes the target of the Pyramid Game shortly after transferring to Baekyeon Girls’ High School. Determined to break the vicious cycle, Sung Su Ji takes it upon herself to lead a rebellion against the system.

If you thought Kim Ji Yeon’s performance in “Dive into You” was impressive, “Pyramid Game” showcases a completely different side of her acting range that deserves just as much praise. Add in the excellent pacing and satisfying ending, and you have a must-watch high school thriller.

If you’ve enjoyed Park Seo Ham and Kim Ji Yeon’s performances in “Dive into You,” then “Lovely Runner” should definitely be your next watch. It’s another time-travel K-drama in which the female lead travels back in time to save the male lead. Adapted from the web novel “The Best of Tomorrow,” the drama tells the story of Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who repeatedly travels back in time to save her favorite idol, Ryu Seon Jae (Byeon Woo Seok). As she navigates multiple timelines, the two gradually fall in love.

There’s absolutely nothing not to love about this drama. From the chemistry between the leads and the male lead’s lovable loser-in-love behavior, to the hilarious scenes featuring the couple’s parents, “Lovely Runner” is what you might call a 10 out of 10 K-drama. However, keep a box of tissues nearby while watching because things get seriously emotional!

Start watching “Lovely Runner”:

Watch Now

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “Love in Disguise” and “My Mister“

Looking forward to: “The Substitute,” “The Whimsical Return,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”