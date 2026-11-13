'What A Boss Wants' And 'Happy Anding' Continue Ratings Battle With 2nd Episodes

MBN’s “What a Boss Wants” and tvN’s “Happy Anding” continue a relatively close battle for viewership ratings!

On November 12, both new dramas aired their second episodes. According to Nielsen Korea, “What a Boss Wants” dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.0 percent, while “Happy Anding” maintained its nationwide average of 1.7 percent from the night before.

“What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Meanwhile, “Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about comedians Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin), who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

Check out the first two episodes of “What a Boss Wants” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)