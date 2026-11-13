Watch: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, And The T.C.I. Team Are Shocked By Jisung's Enthusiasm In 'Crash 2' Preview

“Crash 2” has previewed the first episode ahead of its premeire!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

The newly released preview for the first episode begins with Ji Dae Sae (NCT’s Jisung) eager to learn on the new job. He resolves, “I’ll just watch quietly!” When Woo Dong Gi (Lee Ho Chul) threatens, “Just watch quietly—don’t listen,” Ji Dae Sae laughs, but Woo Dong Gi gets serious, saying, “You Laughed? Is this a joke to you?” keeping Ji Dae Sae on his toes.

As Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) and Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki) debrief the case, Ji Dae Sae can’t help but get excited as he asks, “No way! It’s that case, right? The one where the judge’s daughter claims sudden acceleration! Right?” Shocked by his sudden outburst, Woo Dong Gi asks, “Who said you could speak?”

Watch the teaser below!

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also check out Jisung on “ALL or NOTHING”:

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