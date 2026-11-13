Watch: Park Min Young Is Caught Between Yook Sungjae And Go Soo In 'Nine To Six' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

In the newly released teaser, Han Seon Woo is a ray of sunshine that brings light and warmth into Kang Yi Ji’s grueling everyday life. After getting dressed down at work for her strict adherence to rules, Kang Yi Ji finds comfort in the gentle Han Seon Woo, who asks her, “Today was a long and rough day, right? At times like these, have fun with me.”

However, Han Seon Woo isn’t the only man interested in Kang Yi Ji at work. Park Hyun Tae (Go Soo), a new division head, also expresses interest in her, saying, “Whenever I’m with you, I somehow find myself doing things I hadn’t planned.”

As the romantic rivalry between the two men heats up, Han Seon Woo asks Park Hyun Tae outright whether he likes Kang Yi Ji. Meanwhile, Park Hyun Tae asks the younger man in a tense confrontation, “Why are you going this far?”

Gradually, Kang Yi Ji and Han Seon Woo grow closer, leading her to observe, “When I spend time with Seon Woo, I feel like I become a better person.” The teaser ends with Han Seon Woo romantically asking Kang Yi Ji to do “everything, at all times, with me,” to which she responds, “For a lifetime?”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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