Park Jinyoung Grows Suspicious Of Kim You Jung And Lee Moo Saeng's Fake Affair In '100 Days Of Deception'

Park Jinyoung is onto Kim You Jung and Lee Moo Saeng’s ruse in “100 Days of Deception”!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong’s quick thinking managed to rescue Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) in a moment of crisis after she became a suspect in the Government-General bombing. However, her behavior led Kim Tae Woong to suspect her of being in on the plot. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Kim Tae Woong asking Lee Ga Kyeong outright, “You’re a spy, aren’t you?”

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kim Tae Woong pays a late-night visit to Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng)’s residence. As he sits for a drink with Yoo Philip and Lee Ga Kyeong, his gaze while looking at the supposed couple is noticeably different from before.

Now that Kim Tae Woong suspects Lee Ga Kyeong of being a spy, he has also begun to doubt the true nature of her relationship with Yoo Philip, with whom she has been claiming to have an affair.

Lee Ga Kyeong wears an uncomfortable expression, as if she is aware of Kim Tae Woong’s intentions, while Yoo Philip maintains his composure with a relaxed, seemingly unfazed attitude.

To find out how this awkward encounter plays out, catch the next episode of “100 Days of Deception” on November 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s drama “The Witch” below:

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