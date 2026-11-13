Yoo Yeon Seok Approaches Seo Hyun Jin At A Bar In 'The Perfect Lie'

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

The newly released stills capture an unsettling meeting between Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun. The two are sitting across from each other at a bar. While Min Joon Ho appears to be listening to Kang Ji Sun calmly, she looks disheveled, as if intoxicated.

An image of Min Joon Ho smiling and affectionately stroking Kang Ji Sun’s hair stimulates viewers’ curiosity about what kind of conversation passed between them.

However, the atmosphere shifts abruptly in the final photo. Much like the duplicitous nature of Min Joon Ho revealed previously, a chilling aura lingers in his eyes, creating an atmosphere as if he is threatening Kang Ji Sun. In response, Kang Ji Sun stares back at him without wavering, foreshadowing a tense confrontation between the two.

Spoilers

Currently, Kang Ji Sun is cornered after being branded a “gold digger” and losing her job. In such a situation, the fact that she is alone with Min Joon Ho while intoxicated heightens the sense of anxiety. For viewers who have already seen Min Joon Ho’s hidden true self, this meeting feels like the beginning of yet another incident.

The production team stated, “Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun, who have been making conflicting claims, reach a new turning point,” adding, “This will serve as an opportunity for the two to continue an even more intense battle for the truth.”

Episode 5 of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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