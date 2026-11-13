Watch: Kim Ji Won, Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hee, And More 'Doctor X' Cast Balance Fun And Professionalism On Set

SBS’s “Doctor X” has released another making-of video!

After showcasing professionalism with their realistic surgery performance, the “Doctor X” cast gather together to film their dinner scene. Kim Ji Won honestly remarks, “I feel so happy eating this today after filming the surgery scene yesterday.”

The cast gets playful as they pose for group photos, with Lee Jin Hee, Kim Woo Seok, and Heo Joon Seok even taking prank photos with Kim Ji Won while her character sleeps. While carrying Kim Ji Won to the bus station, Lee Jung Eun accidentally drops her mic. Although she tries to stay in character and pretends, “My wallet fell,” the director signals to redo the take.

The cast stays professional while filming a serious scene, but off-camera, they share and enjoy snacks together, posing for fun photos afterwards.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Doctor X” airs every Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Ji Won in “Descendants of the Sun” below:

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Also watch Kim Woo Seok in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki:

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