Watch: Jang Nara, Kim Hye Yoon, P.O, And Park Hae Jin Fight For Their Brokenhearted Clients In 'Good Partner 2' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Good Partner 2” has unveiled a new teaser!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.” P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, now an even more seasoned lawyer.

The newly released teaser opens with a heavy question from Cha Eun Kyung: “Have you thought about divorce?” Following this, a shocking array of unimaginable divorce cases unfolds, ranging from infidelity and violence to unilateral “open marriages.” Furthermore, the line, “Betrayal always recurs. Never trust them,” heightens the tension by hinting at the cruel cycle of family ties and the wounds that persist even after a marriage has ended.

The actions of the lawyers who step up for their brokenhearted clients also draw attention. They vow retribution, saying, “They need to be punished properly,” while also checking on their clients’ true feelings to begin the healing process, asking, “What is it that you want to do?” In particular, Cha Eun Kyung’s chilling warning, “Rebom will have everything regarding divorce. Be prepared,” signals the start of a much more powerful divorce show.

Watch the full teaser below:

Writer Choi Yu Na, a divorce attorney who penned the script, stated, “I wanted to tell a story that wouldn’t disappoint the viewers who loved Season 1 while also creating new forms of fun amidst the familiarity.” She added, “The keywords for Season 2 are ‘family’ and ‘growth.’ Through more diverse and interesting cases, I intended to deal more deeply with stories not only about divorce but also about relationships and growth.”

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, binge-watch Season 1 below:

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