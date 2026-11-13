Cha Been And Han Si Hyun Are Rivals For Ace Of Their Baseball Team In New Drama 'GIFT'

Get ready for a fierce rivalry between Cha Been and Han Si Hyun in tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama highlight the contrast between Heo Seung Il (Cha Been) and Cha Tae Hoon (Han Si Hyun), both of whom are pitchers on Jung Min Yong’s team.

Heo Seung Il, the incumbent starting pitcher for the team, is a player who has honed his skills over time through consistent training and hard work. A tenacious athlete with a deep passion for baseball who doesn’t easily give up, he exemplifies self-discipline and proves that skill can be achieved through effort.

Cha Tae Hoon, on the other hand, is a natural-born talent who is new to the sport. However, in spite of his near total lack of experience, he was born with impressive instincts and physical coordination. With his innate abilities and potential, Cha Tae Hoon will bring change to the struggling school team.

Notably, Cha Tae Hoon’s relaxed smile on the mound hints at a very different charm from the serious expression worn by Heo Seung Il.

As both Cha Been and Han Si Hyun have significant real-life baseball experience, viewers can look forward to realistic pitching performances by the two actors. Cha Been played competitive baseball as a pitcher from third grade all the way through his senior year of high school. Meanwhile, Han Si Hyun spent 12 years as a pitcher, playing competitively from third grade all the way through his sophomore year of college.

The “GIFT” production team commented, “If Heo Seung Il is a character who has quietly built up his skills through endless hard work, Cha Tae Hoon is a character who shows new potential through his innate talent. Please look forward to what kind of story unfolds when these two entirely different people cross paths.”

They added, “We hope you’ll keep an eye on the journey of these two young men, who go beyond mere competition to grow and change amidst both rivalry and friendship.”

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Cha Been in “A Head Coach’s Turnover” on Viki below:

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