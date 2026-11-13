Seo Hyun Jin And Yoo Yeon Seok Face Off In Front Of His House In 'The Perfect Lie'

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared new stills!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

The newly released stills capture Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun’s (Seo Hyun Jin) tense face-off in front of Min Joon Ho’s home.

Min Joon Ho gazes at Kang Ji Sun, who has come to his home, with a cold facial expression. Kang Ji Sun stands before the door, looking visibly terrified. The reason for Kang Ji Sun’s return, after having previously broken into his home behind his back, has not yet been revealed.

In another photo, Min Joon Ho is seen grabbing Kang Ji Sun by the collar. Although Kang Ji Sun has been branded a “gold digger” and even lost her job, she remains steadfast in her determination to expose Min Joon Ho’s true face.

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” airs on November 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic”:

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