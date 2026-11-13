Kim Kang Woo Kneels Before Lee Jee Hoon To Save The Kingdom In 'Sword & Silence'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Sword & Silence” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

The newly released stills capture Kim Pom Min (Lee Hyun Wook), his father Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo), and Bi Dam (Lee Jee Hoon) gathered in one place.

Kim Pom Min is visibly shocked as he witnesses the tears of blood shed by the people of Silla, who are trapped in the shadow of war. His face gradually hardens with anger and sorrow as he confronts the horrific reality of his homeland, which has become a living hell filled with corpses scattered everywhere.

After facing the tragedy of Silla, Kim Pom Min is once again plunged into grief at the sight of his father Kim Chun Chu, bowing his head and setting aside his pride. Unaware of his son’s gaze, Kim Chun Chu kneels before his friend Bi Dam.

This is because Silla is in crisis due to Baekje’s targeting of Daeyaseong, a vital military stronghold of Silla. Kim Chun Chu desperately requests private troops from Bi Dam, but he responds with a cold, mocking sneer. As Kim Pom Min watches his father’s humiliating display, his heart boils with misery and despair.

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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