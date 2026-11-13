Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, NCT’s Jisung, And More Tease Bigger Cases And Stronger Teamwork In “Crash 2”

The cast of “Crash 2”—Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul, Moon Hee, and NCT’s Jisung—has shared what viewers can look forward to in the new season!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

Lee Min Ki stars as Cha Yeon Ho, the brains of T.C.I., whose exceptional analytical skills allow him to solve cases without overlooking even the smallest detail. Teasing the many highlights of the new season, Lee Min Ki named “more elaborate crimes, a bigger scale, the chemistry with a new team member, and the resolution of cases that have continued since Season 1” as key points to watch. He added, “Everyone worked their hardest to make Season 2 even better than the first. I think it will be a drama that rewards viewers for waiting so patiently.”

Kwak Sun Young returns as Min So Hee, who fearlessly takes down villains while confronting the trauma of her past. “Please look forward to the even stronger chemistry and teamwork among the T.C.I. members, and the richer storylines featuring new villains and the secrets behind them,” she said. She also sent a cheerful message to viewers: “Your lovable T.C.I. team and the people of Namgang Police Station are coming to see you. Please be sure to tune in!”

Heo Sung Tae returns as Jung Chae Man, the dependable team leader who serves as a pillar of support for T.C.I. He emphasized the drama’s realistic subject matter, saying, “I hope viewers pay close attention to the increasingly sophisticated and ever-evolving forms of traffic crime and watch with a heightened sense of awareness.” He added, “’Crash 2’ shines through director Park Joon Woo’s realistic and tightly crafted direction. Everyone worked tirelessly to prepare this project, so I hope you’ll look forward to it and show it lots of love.”

Lee Ho Chul plays Woo Dong Gi, a traffic crime analyst known as a walking encyclopedia of automobiles. His unexpectedly lovable charm brings a dose of humor to the T.C.I. team. “I think one of the charms of ‘Crash 2’ is that you can enjoy it comfortably without having to concentrate too hard or analyze everything as you watch. If you sit back and enjoy it, time will fly by,” he said. He continued, “We had a wonderful time filming for six months with the director and staff. I’m grateful to everyone who has waited for the new season, and I hope you’ll show Season 2 lots of love as well.”

Moon Hee transforms into Eo Hyun Kyung, who has a unique knack for gathering information. With her bold energy and martial arts skills, she lends a hand in the team’s investigations. “Please look forward to the unpredictable new villains and the heartfelt personal stories of the T.C.I. members,” she said. “I think the new season will meet your expectations with a different kind of charm from the first. I hope you’ll look forward to and tune in to ‘Crash 2,’ which is full of exciting stories.”

NCT’s Jisung takes on the role of Ji Dae Se, the team’s youngest officer and a passionate newcomer who brings fresh energy to T.C.I. as its newest member. He shared, “Please look forward to seeing what the new addition Ji Dae Se brings to the team. I also hope viewers will immerse themselves in and enjoy the bigger scale and more diverse stories this season.” Jisung added, “I worked hard to prepare this drama alongside the wonderful senior actors and production team, so I hope you enjoy watching it.”

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also check out Jisung on “ALL or NOTHING”:

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