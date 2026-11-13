Koo Kyo Hwan And Kim Yun Seok’s Fight For Survival Takes A Dangerous Turn In “White Blast”

The lead actors of “White Blast,” Kim Yun Seok and Koo Kyo Hwan, along with the film’s director, have shared what audiences can look forward to ahead of its release!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller that follows Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a stationmaster nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor, Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), who discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

The newly released stills show Gap Soo looking grim amid the fierce snowstorm, while Hyun Taek appears to be keeping a wary eye on his surroundings.

In one particular still, Gap Soo warily points a rifle at Hyun Taek, who holds up a shovel defensively. Another still shows the two men, with a bloodied Hyun Taek, struggling over the rifle in a tense physical confrontation.

Meanwhile, another still captures Detective Choi (Park Soo Young) and Officer Yang (Roh Yoon Seo) giving Hyun Taek a suspicious look. Their presence adds to the uneasy atmosphere surrounding the Seoloh Station and raises curiosity about the situation the four characters will find themselves in.

Kim Yun Seok shared, “We’ve prepared a film so gripping that you won’t even want to eat throughout its runtime. I hope it will live up to the audience’s expectations.” Koo Kyo Hwan added, “Each character continues telling their own story from their own perspective. I hope audiences enjoy the film from different viewpoints, sometimes seeing things through Gap Soo’s eyes and other times through Hyun Taek’s.”

Director Hong Eui Jeong also praised the lead actors’ chemistry, saying, “I could feel the power of their experience in the scenes where the two actors worked together.”

Another key point to watch is the choices the characters make as they struggle to survive in an isolated setting. Director Hong Eui Jeong explained, “It’s a story about two people fighting desperately to survive, which is one of the most fundamental human instincts.” She continued, “I hope audiences enjoy how their judgments shift with each new incident.”

“White Blast” will hit theaters on November 18. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

WATCH NOW

Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)