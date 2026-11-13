Ahn Bo Hyun Talks About Intense Martial Arts Training, The Grand Scale Of “Sacred Jewel,” And More

Ahn Bo Hyun has shared more insights into his upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel”!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Baek Gyeol, a young military commander tasked with escorting the Avalokitesvara Bead, which is believed to contain the hopes and prayers of the people. A former member of the royal guard Gyeollyonggun, Baek Gyeol is a young commander who is in love with the emperor’s daughter. As he embarks on a life-threatening journey alongside the warriors of Yabyeolcho to protect the sacred relic, he undergoes a transformation from a sheltered elite officer into a hardened warrior who braves the battlefield.

Explaining why he chose the project, Ahn Bo Hyun cited its unprecedented scale compared to other historical dramas. “It was a historical drama script with a scale unlike anything I had seen before, so I was curious about how such an expansive story would be brought to life,” he said. “Above all, the opportunity to work with senior actor Lee Sung Min, whom I consider a role model, was a major factor in my decision.” As for taking on his first leading role in a historical drama since his debut, he shared, “I felt both excited and nervous, but that made me want to take on the challenge even more.”

Ahn Bo Hyun also encouraged viewers to pay attention to Baek Gyeol’s character development. Describing him as an elite member of Gyeollyonggun who grew up sheltered like a hothouse flower, the actor explained, “As he spends time with the members of Yabyeolcho, he gradually grows into a true warrior. I think viewers will find themselves more immersed in the story if they focus on how Baek Gyeol develops.”

Regarding the character’s personality and appeal, Ahn Bo Hyun described Baek Gyeol as someone with high self-esteem and a strong sense of responsibility. Although he is deeply committed to completing every mission entrusted to him, he gradually changes as he clashes with his fellow warriors and gains new perspectives. Ahn Bo Hyun shared, “What makes Baek Gyeol appealing is how he learns through his interactions with his comrades, changes, and ultimately develops a stronger sense of leadership. I think viewers will get to see a side of me that is quite different from what they’ve seen before.”

Preparing for the role also proved physically demanding. Looking back on filming, Ahn Bo Hyun recalled, “There were so many action scenes, and the physical demands were so intense that I felt like I had traveled across nearly every mountain in Korea.” To convincingly portray Baek Gyeol, who wields both a sword and a bow, he underwent extensive martial arts training and repeated rehearsals. Since both weapons were new to him, he devoted considerable time to mastering the movements. He also put a great deal of thought into portraying Baek Gyeol’s inner struggles and emotional journey, as the character undergoes significant emotional changes throughout the story.

Ahn Bo Hyun highlighted “ambition,” “love,” and “compassion” as the three key words that best describe Baek Gyeol. The character will display a wide range of sides, from his ambition to complete his mission and earn recognition to his unwavering love for Princess Wang Hee (Claudia Kim), the emperor’s daughter, as well as his constantly wavering and deeply human nature. Describing his chemistry with the fellow cast members as that of a “Korean Avengers,” Ahn Bo Hyun also expressed excitement about the ensemble.

Lastly, Ahn Bo Hyun remarked, “I can confidently say that every actor and staff member poured their blood, sweat, tears, and even their bones into this project. We’ve created a wonderful drama that I believe will live up to the expectations of everyone who has been waiting for it. I’m excited myself and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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