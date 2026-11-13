Lee Sung Min Dishes On Playing Veteran Commander Who Guides Ahn Bo Hyun’s Growth In “Sacred Jewel”

Lee Sung Min has shared more insights into his upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel”!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Lee Sung Min plays Choi Gu, the commander of Yabyeolcho, an elite military unit of the Goryeo Dynasty. A veteran warrior who has fought in countless battles, Choi Gu crosses paths with Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), a commander experiencing his first taste of battle after being assigned to lead the unit escorting the Avalokitesvara Bead. Having spent years on the battlefield, Choi Gu possesses extensive experience and sound judgment.

Lee Sung Min explained why he chose the project, saying, “One of the reasons is because I wanted to reunite with director Jung Dae Yoon after working together on our previous project, ‘Reborn Rich.’ I also had great confidence in the project because it was written by Jung Hyun Min, whose drama ‘Jeong Do Jeon’ I thoroughly enjoyed. I was also drawn to its unique premise and story, which set it apart from other historical dramas I had seen.”

Describing his character Choi Gu, Lee Sung Min said, “He is a veteran commander of Goryeo’s Yabyeolcho who has passed middle age and is approaching old age.” He continued, “He has spent his entire life on the battlefield and is now a Goryeo general who longs to rest with his family after becoming weary of war. His experience and leadership, built over the course of countless battles, as well as the exhaustion that comes with them, are what make the character compelling. I also found it interesting that he influences Baek Gyeol’s growth.”

When asked to choose three keywords that describe his character, Lee Sung Min picked “wounds,” “longing,” and “sword.” He also revealed, “Since the story follows a long journey in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, physical stamina was essential. I even returned to an action school after a long time to prepare for the action scenes.”

Finally, Lee Sung Min shared, “‘Sacred Jewel’ is special because it expands upon a part of history recorded in historical documents to create its own story. I hope the hard work and dedication of the writer, director, staff, and actors will reach viewers. I hope you’ll show the drama lots of love.”

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sung Min in “Reborn Rich”:

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