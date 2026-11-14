November Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from October 14 to November 14.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 4,733,558 for November. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Jimtober,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “handsome,” “congratulate,” and “lovely.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.23 percent positive reactions.

ATEEZ’s San rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,998,906, marking a 34.30 percent increase in his score since October.

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung shot to third place after seeing a whopping 446.38 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,835,884 for the month.

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,819,078, marking a 175.19 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,661,070, marking a 5.99 percent rise in his score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Jinyoung in his drama “The Witch” on Viki below:

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Or check out his film “Hi-Five” below!

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