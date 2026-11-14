November Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 14, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from October 14 to November 14.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 4,733,558 for November. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Jimtober,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “handsome,” “congratulate,” and “lovely.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.23 percent positive reactions.

ATEEZ’s San rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,998,906, marking a 34.30 percent increase in his score since October.

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung shot to third place after seeing a whopping 446.38 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,835,884 for the month.

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,819,078, marking a 175.19 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,661,070, marking a 5.99 percent rise in his score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. ATEEZ’s San
  3. GOT7’s Park Jinyoung
  4. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung
  5. BTS’s Jungkook
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  8. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  9. BTS’s V
  10. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  11. BTS’s RM
  12. BTS’s j-hope
  13. BTS’ Suga
  14. TWS’s Dohoon
  15. TVXQ’s Changmin
  16. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong
  17. ATEEZ’s Seonghwa
  18. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  19. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  20. EXO’s Baekhyun
  21. ATEEZ’s Jongho
  22. ATEEZ’s Yunho
  23. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  24. CORTIS’s Keonho
  25. TVXQ’s Yunho
  26. CORTIS’s James
  27. SHINee’s Minho
  28. SHINee’s Key
  29. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  30. ATEEZ’s Mingi

Watch Park Jinyoung in his drama “The Witch” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out his film “Hi-Five” below!

Watch Now

ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
Changmin
CORTIS
Dohoon
EXO
G-Dragon
GOT7
Hongjoong
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
James (CORTIS)
Jimin
Jin
Jongho
Jungkook
Kang Daniel
Keonho
Key
Kim Jae Hwan
Kyuhyun
Mingi
Minho
NU'EST
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jinyoung
RIIZE
San
Seonghwa
SHINee
Suga
Super Junior
TVXQ
TWS
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Wonbin
Wooyoung (ATEEZ)
Yunho
Yunho (ATEEZ)

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