Ko Kyung Pyo Booked For Drunk Driving Accident + Agency Apologizes

Ko Kyung Pyo’s agency has issued a formal apology after the actor got into a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, on November 14 at approximately 3:30 a.m. KST, Ko Kyung Pyo collided with a sanitation vehicle while driving his personal car.

Ko Kyung Pyo’s blood alcohol content was subsequently found to be at a level high enough for his driver’s license to be revoked (0.08 percent or higher).

Later that day, his agency CL&COMPANY released the following statement apologizing for the incident:

Hello. This is CL&COMPANY. First, we deeply apologize to everyone who suffered damages due to actor Ko Kyung Pyo’s drunk driving accident. We also sincerely apologize for disappointing and giving cause for concern to everyone who trusted and rooted for actor Ko Kyung Pyo. In the early hours of this morning, actor Ko Kyung Pyo got into a collision with a sanitation vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, and a breathalyzer test found that his blood alcohol content was at a level high enough for his driver’s license to be revoked. Actor Ko Kyung Pyo has currently returned home after being questioned by the police, and he acknowledges his wrongdoing and is reflecting deeply on his actions. [Ko Kyung Pyo] is taking seriously the gravity of the offense of drunk driving, and he will humbly accept his future punishment and take full responsibility, including restitution for damages. Our company is also taking this matter very seriously, and we will take even more caution in managing our actors in order to prevent such an incident from occurring ever again. Once again, we bow our heads in apology to everyone who suffered damages due to this accident.

Source (1)