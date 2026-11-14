Joo Jin Mo And His Wife Expecting Their First Child

Joo Jin Mo and his wife Min Hye Yeon are becoming parents!

On November 14, Joo Jin Mo’s agency KHS Agency officially confirmed, “It’s true that Min Hye Yeon is pregnant.”

“However, because she is still in the early stages [of pregnancy], they are still being cautious, so it is difficult to provide specific details,” they continued. “As this is happy news, we ask that you give them lots of blessings and encouragement.”

Joo Jin Mo and Min Hye Yeon, a physician who appears on a variety of broadcasts to share medical information with viewers, tied the knot in 2019.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Joo Jin Mo in “Jirisan” on Viki below:

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