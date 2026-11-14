Seo Hyun Jin Turns The Tables On Yoo Yeon Seok In 'The Perfect Lie'

The tables have turned on Yoo Yeon Seok on MBC’s “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Perfect Lie,” Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) feigned intoxication in order to get close to Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) before knocking him unconscious.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Min Joon Ho stares at something in the shadows as Kang Ji Sun anxiously watches him with wide eyes while hiding.

Although it appears as though Min Joon Ho is hunting Kang Ji Sun down, subsequent photos reveal a very different dynamic: Min Joon Ho is tied up with his arms tightly bound, while Kang Ji Sun sits facing him with a calm, composed expression.

The drama’s production team remarked, “In Episode 6, which airs today, Kang Ji Sun will take Min Joon Ho captive and confront him in her own way. During this process, a shocking secret will be revealed about Min Joon Ho that not only Kang Ji Sun but also viewers didn’t know.”

Praising the leads’ performances, they continued, “Both Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin fully threw themselves into their acting, creating suspense and tension while portraying extremely volatile situations. We ask that viewers look forward to it.”

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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