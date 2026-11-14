RIIZE And EJAE To Perform At 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York

RIIZE and EJAE will be performing at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

On November 13 local time, the lineup for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City was announced.

Both RIIZE and EJAE will be appearing at the parade, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Natasha Bedingfield, JoJo, Keke Palmer, Smash Mouth, Mckenna Grace, DEVO, Icona Pop, and Baha Men, among others.

The 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off on November 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York.

In the meantime, watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” on Viki below:

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