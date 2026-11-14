Park Jinyoung Finally Learns Kim You Jung's Real Name In '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has shared a sneak peek of Park Jinyoung and Kim You Jung’s eventful reunion in her old shantytown!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong came to Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo)’s rescue as she fell under suspicion of being the culprit in the Government-General bombing. However, her suspicious behavior led to a turning point in her relationship with Kim Tae Woong, who ended the episode by asking her outright, “You’re a spy, aren’t you?”

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Ga Kyeong pays a visit to the shantytown where she used to live while concealing her face with a scarf.

However, the joyful visit takes an unexpected turn when Kim Tae Woong suddenly shows up at the shantytown, leading Lee Ga Kyeong to panic. Although she hurriedly turns away and hides her face, Kim Tae Woong notices that she is acting suspicious.

In the end, Lee Ga Kyeong gets caught by one of the residents while attempting to escape, and after having her face and real name revealed to Kim Tae Woong, she tries to awkwardly laugh it off.

Later, an unwelcome intruder causes a commotion at the shantytown, and an infuriated Kim Tae woong steps up to subdue the stranger by grabbing his wrist.

Meanwhile, Lee Ga Kyeong watches the situation unfold with a shocked expression, piquing curiosity as to what could be taking place at the shantytown.

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s drama “The Witch” below:

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