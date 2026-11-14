Ok Ja Yeon Must Make A Difficult Choice In 'The Perfect Lie'

Ok Ja Yeon faces an incredibly difficult choice on MBC’s “The Perfect Lie.”

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Perfect Lie,” Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok)’s chilling true nature was finally revealed. Meanwhile, detective Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon), who had previously warned Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) about just how dangerous Min Joon Ho was, became his next victim.

With no decisive evidence of his crime, Lee Hwa Young finds herself at a difficult crossroads. Not only is she a police officer, but she is also currently pregnant, making the decision she faces even more complicated.

The drama’s production team commented, “In Episode 6, which airs today. Lee Hwa Young will find herself standing at an important crossroads. It will absolutely not be an easy choice for Lee Hwa Young as a police officer, as a wife, and as a mother. At the same time, the plot will reach a major turning point as a result of Lee Hwa Young’s choice.”

“The solidarity between Kang Ji Sun and Lee Hwa Young, who have gradually grown closer little by little, will also begin in earnest,” they continued. “Please keep an eye on whether Kang Ji Sun and Lee Hwa Young, who now find themselves in the same position, will be able to unmask Min Joon Ho’s ugly true face and put an end to his evil deeds.”

The production team went on, “In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, we ask that you also give your interest and support to the acting of Ok Ja Yeon, who delivered an in-depth portrayal of the psychology of a character who has been thrust into an extreme situation.”

To find out what choice Lee Hwa Young makes, tune in to the next episode of “The Perfect Lie” on November 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ok Ja Yeon in her recent drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki below:

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