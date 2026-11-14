Winners Of Melon Music Awards 2026 - DAY 1

This year’s Melon Music Awards (MMA) has revealed the first set of winners!

The first day of MMA 2026 was held at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 14. Two of the five Daesang (Grand Prize) winners were announced, with Album of the Year going to BTS’s “ARIRANG” and Global-K Artist of the Year going to aespa.

Check out the full list of winners for the first day:

Album of the Year: BTS – “ARIRANG”

Global-K Artist of the Year: aespa

Global TOP10: RIIZE, RESCENE, G-Dragon, aespa, BTS, Hearts2Hearts

TOP10: Hearts2Hearts, I.O.I

Best Solo – Female: Yena

Best Solo – Male: Lim Young Woong

Best OST: Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) – “Love Language” (“Can This Love Be Translated?” OST)

Best Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Stage of the Year: BTS

Best Performance – Male: ATEEZ, RIIZE

Best Music Style: I.O.I

Global Impact Artist: Hearts2Hearts, TWS

Global Rising Artist: TUIDE

Hot Trend: ATEEZ, RESCENE

Best Producer: Nicole Kim (BIGHIT MUSIC)

KakaoBank Everyone’s Star: RESCENE

J-pop Favorite Artist: HANA

Congratulations to all of the winners!

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