Winners Of Melon Music Awards 2026 - DAY 1
This year’s Melon Music Awards (MMA) has revealed the first set of winners!
The first day of MMA 2026 was held at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 14. Two of the five Daesang (Grand Prize) winners were announced, with Album of the Year going to BTS’s “ARIRANG” and Global-K Artist of the Year going to aespa.
Check out the full list of winners for the first day:
Album of the Year: BTS – “ARIRANG”
Global-K Artist of the Year: aespa
Global TOP10: RIIZE, RESCENE, G-Dragon, aespa, BTS, Hearts2Hearts
TOP10: Hearts2Hearts, I.O.I
Best Solo – Female: Yena
Best Solo – Male: Lim Young Woong
Best OST: Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) – “Love Language” (“Can This Love Be Translated?” OST)
Best Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
Stage of the Year: BTS
Best Performance – Male: ATEEZ, RIIZE
Best Music Style: I.O.I
Global Impact Artist: Hearts2Hearts, TWS
Global Rising Artist: TUIDE
Hot Trend: ATEEZ, RESCENE
Best Producer: Nicole Kim (BIGHIT MUSIC)
KakaoBank Everyone’s Star: RESCENE
J-pop Favorite Artist: HANA
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Source (1)