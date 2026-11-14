Watch: Performances From Melon Music Awards 2026 - DAY 1

Artists have taken to the stage for this year’s Melon Music Awards (MMA)!

Held at Gocheok Sky Dome, the first day of MMA 2026 on November 14 featured performances by Dragon Pony, TUIDE, AEN, IDID, Hearts2Hearts, HANA, RESCENE, TWS, Yena, RIIZE, I.O.I, aespa, ATEEZ, and NCT DREAM.

Check out videos of the performances below:

Dragon Pony – “Not Out” + “Calling Back”

TUIDE – “SUN KISS” + “GRLS”

AEN & IDID – “X to Z” + “FLY!”

Hearts2Hearts – “15-LOVE” + “RUDE!”

HANA – “Blue Jeans” + “NON STOP” + “ROSE”

RESCENE – “With” + “Deja Vu” + “LOVE ATTACK”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE” + “You, You”

Yena – “FIESTA” + “SMILEY” + “Catch Catch”

RIIZE – “INSOMNIA” + “Overdrive” + “Do your dance”

I.O.I – “WHATTA MAN” + “Suddenly”

aespa – “WDA” + “Switchblade” + “LEMONADE”

ATEEZ – “UP” + “Drip” + “BAD”

NCT DREAM – “BOOM” + “Better Than Gold” + “Boogie Woogie”