'Doctor X' Ends On No. 1 Ratings As '100 Days Of Deception' Hits New Saturday High

SBS’s “Doctor X” has come to an end!

On November 14, the hit medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won aired its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Doctor X” rose to an average nationwide rating of 15.2 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air this week.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” earned its highest viewership ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the spy romance took first place in its time slot across all channels, even including public broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent.

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” also wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest Saturday ratings yet, scoring a nationwide average of 2.5 percent for the night.

KBS 2TV’s new historical drama “Sword & Silence” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 4.7 percent, while JTBC’s “Final Table” kicked off the second half of its run on a nationwide average of 1.7 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 15.0 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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