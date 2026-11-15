RESCENE's Minami To Sit Out Schedule Due To Health

RESCENE’s Minami will not be participating in today’s schedule due to health concerns.

On the morning of November 14 KST, THE MUZE Entertainment announced that Minami would be sitting out that day’s scheduled activities due to “a sudden worsening of her health.”

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is THE MUZE Entertainment. We are making an announcement regarding RESCENE member Minami’s health and schedule. Today, Minami exhibited symptoms of a sudden worsening of her health, and so she will be unable to participate in today’s scheduled activities. We ask for fans’ generous understanding in regards to causing concern with this sudden news. We will do our utmost to support Minami so that she can meet with her fans again in good health. We ask for fans’ warm encouragement and support. Thank you.

Get well soon, Minami!