Kim You Jung Targets Jin Sun Kyu As Kim Hyun Joo And Lee Moo Saeng's Romance Blossoms In '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has shared new glimpses of its suspenseful next episode!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong confirmed their feelings by calling each other by their true names. Even though Kim Tae Woong became certain that Lee Ga Kyeong was a spy for Gugukdan, he chose to protect her by informing her of what his adopted father Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) and police chief Fukuda (Kim Joong Hee) were up to.

Meanwhile, Sato Shinichi learned that Geum Seok Joong (Kam Woo Sung)’s daughter’s name was Geum Seo Hee, putting Lee Ga Kyeong and Gugukdan in danger.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Lee Ga Kyeong targets Sato Shinichi by hatching a daring plot to bomb his residence. Newly released stills from the episode show Lee Ga Kyeong with the Gugukdan members at their secret headquarters, where she steps up and takes charge of planning the operation.

Notably, while Lee Ga Kyeong was once viewed with suspicion by the Gugukdan members, she has now secured a spot among them and is even taking the lead in a mission.

Another set of photos captures Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) sitting down for dinner with Sato Shinichi at his residence. It remains to be seen what kind of conversation unfolds between the trio, each of whom is concealing their own agenda.

Finally, a newly released poster of Yoo So Ran and Yoo Philip highlights the change in their relationship. In the previous episode of the drama, Yoo So Ran kissed Yoo Philip after he burst into tears at the thought of saying goodbye to her. Until then, Yoo So Ran had kept her emotions hidden, which made the moment unexpected.

The poster’s caption reads, “Even after everything is over… I hope you’ll be by my side.”

“In Episode 12, Gugukdan will carry out a bomb plot using the pneumatic tube system that connects the Government-General and Sato Shinichi’s residence,” said the drama’s production team. “As two separate missions are being carried out simultaneously in different locations, an unexpected variable will enter the picture.”

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 15 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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Or check out Jin Sun Kyu and Park Jinyoung’s past drama “The Witch” below:

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