Ahn Hyo Seop Abruptly Leaves Survival Show Set After Experiencing Paralysis Symptoms In 'Final Table'

Will Ahn Hyo Seop be able to make it to the end of Round 3 on “Final Table”?

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

In the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) unexpectedly experiences sudden muscle pain and symptoms of paralysis on the day of the show’s third round. Having previously hid the severe pain in his arm while competing in Round 2, Kang Han now finds himself in a state where even walking is difficult.

Newly released stills from the episode show Kang Han abruptly leaving the set of “The Table: K-Chef 2026” without telling anyone about his symptoms. While attempting to walk down the stairs, Kang Han clutches the railing for dear life with a pale face. Even standing on his own appears to be difficult for him.

However, because Round 3 of the show will air live, it is unclear whether Kang Han will be able to take part in the competition unless his symptoms improve quickly.

To find out what lies in store for Kang Han, catch the next episode of “Final Table” on November 15 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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