Hong Seung Hee Comes To Jung Yong Hwa's Rescue During Kiss Auction In 'Oh! My Guard'

Jung Yong Hwa will face an unexpected crisis on the next episode of “Oh! My Guard”!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of the drama, Uhm Tae Bong revealed to Oh Hae Ra that the world she believed in was fake. Amidst the new feelings developing between them, Uhm Tae Bong told her, “You are not Cha Hong Doo.”

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Uhm Tae Bong takes the stage for an auction at a VVIP charity party. However, while Uhm Tae Bong intends to auction off a date with him, a reporter causes a stir at the event by suggesting, “Instead of dinner, how about going with a kiss?”

Because Uhm Tae Bong is unable to kiss anyone, he suddenly finds himself at risk of having his secret found out. At present, the only two people who know this secret are Uhm Tae Bong’s agency’s CEO and Oh Hae Ra.

After arriving at the party in a bright red dress, Oh Hae Ra playfully approaches Uhm Tae Bong with a mask. Is she acting as a bodyguard attempting to protect her client, or is she driven by her own personal feelings? And will this situation lead to a kiss?

The drama’s production team teased, “In Episode 8, Tae Bong’s critical secret and the emotions that have sprouted between the two of them will mesh in unexpected ways at the VVIP party. Please keep an eye on the choice to be made by Oh Hae Ra, who is boldly pursuing Uhm Tae Bong, and the changes in the two of them.”

The next episode of “Oh! My Guard” will air on November 15 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” below:

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