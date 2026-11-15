Watch: NCT's Jisung Steals Officers' Hearts With His Charm In 'Crash 2' Teaser

“Crash 2” has teased the drama ahead of its premiere!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

The newly released teaser begins with Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) and Eo Hyun Kyung (Moon Hee) getting shocked by a sudden ruckus. Concerned, the two walk over to investigate, only to see a young officer impressing fellow officers with his dance moves.

Min So Hee asks, “Who is that? A celebrity? The police uniform really suits him,” while Eo Hyun Kyung adds, “He looks like an idol,” speculating that they must be filming something at the police station.

Yeom Bo Yeon (Yang Jo Ah) excitedly introduces rookie officer Ji Dae Sae (Jisung) to Min So Hee and Eo Hyun Kyung. When Min So Hee remarks, “Why are you so excited? Aren’t you pregnant?” Yeom Bo Yeon bites back, “Just because I’m pregnant doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy a feast for the eyes.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jisung on “ALL or NOTHING” below:

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Also watch Kwak Sun Young in “The Scarecrow” on Viki:

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