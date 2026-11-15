ITZY’s Chaeryeong will spend some quality time with her sister Lee Chae Yeon on the next episode of MBC’s “The Manager”!

The popular reality show has aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature Chaeryeong as a guest.

The newly released preview begins with a glimpse of Chaeryeong hanging out at home, where she has an adorably clumsy moment: while snacking with a sheet mask on, she accidentally gets part of the mask in her mouth and makes a face at the bitter taste.

Chaeryeong also shows off her love of cleaning and her hobby of stock trading, which sends her on a roller coaster ride of emotion based on how her stocks are performing.

Later, Chaeryeong meets up with her older sister Lee Chae Yeon, bringing her a gift and asking why she’s been so busy lately. When they sit down for a meal, the siblings get honest, with Chaeryeong jokingly bringing up the contrast between how Lee Chae Yeon acts like an angel to everyone else but talks rudely to her.

When Lee Chae Yeon responds, Chaeryeong cracks her up by exclaiming with a smile, “I knew you’d say that! I read your mind!”

Chaeryeong’s episode of “The Manager” will air on November 21 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!