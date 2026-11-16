Viewership ratings for tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” have jumped back into the double digits!

On November 15, the spy romance drama once again took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, ahead of the final two weeks of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, “100 Days of Deception” rose to an average nationwide rating of 10.4 percent for its latest episode.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new historical drama “Sword & Silence” dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent for its second episode.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” was the most-watched show of any kind to air this entire week, rising to a nationwide average of 15.9 percent for the night.

Finally, JTBC’s “Final Table” climbed slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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