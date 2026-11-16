Actor Go Soo has shared his thoughts on the new SBS drama “Nine to Six”!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

The drama marks Go Soo’s return to the romance genre for the first time in approximately 15 years. Regarding his decision to join “Nine to Six,” he stated, “I wanted to work with junior actors like Park Min Young and Yook Sung Jae. I was curious about what kind of ensemble we would create in a romance drama that requires delicate emotional expression, and I was also interested in seeing how the character I play, Park Hyun Tae, would be portrayed.”

Go Soo added, “Office dramas reflect the times. I thought a lot about what kind of leader people want these days. His long time spent in corporate life must have made Park Hyun Tae a person who values reason over emotion. I approached the role with great care so that Hyun Tae’s attitude and feelings would be expressed naturally, such as in the scenes where he recognizes Kang Yi Ji’s professional capabilities and shows his trust in her.”

Above all, Go Soo expressed high satisfaction for his chemistry with Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae. Confidently stating, “The teamwork with Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae is a perfect 100 points.” He added, “The filming set was fun. It was an enjoyable process to portray the push-and-pull relationship between us,” raising expectations for the drama.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Go Soo in “Parole Examiner Lee” on Viki below:

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