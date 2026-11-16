“Summer Vacation” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

Spoilers

Previously on “Summer Vacation,” the complicated relationships among Kim Ha Yeon, Jo Yu Gyeom, and Seong Sae Ryeong (Hong Ye Ji) took a precarious turn. After learning that Seong Sae Ryeong had left for Seoul, Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon set out to find her and bring her back to the village of Upo. Meanwhile, Kim Ha Yeon tried to grow closer to Jo Yu Gyeom by opening up to him. However, after Seong Sae Ryeong’s lies were exposed and she faced bullying from her friends, Jo Yu Gyeom was overcome with guilt.

The conflict reached a boiling point toward the end of episode 6. In front of their friends, Jo Yu Gyeom took Seong Sae Ryeong’s hand, while Kim Ha Yeon watched sorrowfully from the window. As Jo Yu Gyeom’s guilt collided with Kim Ha Yeon’s heartbreak, their relationship began to unravel at an alarming pace.

The newly released stills show Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon standing face-to-face in the pouring rain under the cover of pitch-black darkness.

While Jo Yu Gyeom’s eyes reveal a mixture of guilt and anxiety, Kim Ha Yeon, with tears streaming down her face, gently cups his cheeks with a faint smile. The poignant moment resembles a final farewell, hinting that the two may be heading toward a heartbreaking separation.

The production team commented, “In episode 7, an emotional storm will sweep over Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon as their relationship is caught in an uncontrollable whirlwind. Stay tuned to find out what the torrential rain in the newly released stills means for the two characters.”

Catch up on “Summer Vacation” on Viki with subtitles below:

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