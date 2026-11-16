“Good Partner 2” has released a new teaser featuring familiar faces from Season 1!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

The newly released teaser features a congratulatory message from Cha Eun Kyung’s previous law firm Daejeong on the launch of her new law firm Rebom. Familiar faces including lawyer Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), Daejeong’s CEO Jung Woo Jin (Kim Jun Han), and Daejeong’s former CEO Oh Dae Gyu (Jung Jae Sung).

Lawyer Han Yu Ri states, “I sincerely congratulate CEO Cha Eun Kyung and law firm Rebom’s new beginning.” Jung Woo Jin chimes in, “I sincerely congratulate this meaningful grand opening.”

Maintaining character, the three express their support for Cha Eun Kyung in their own ways, especially highlighting her skills. Oh Dae Gyu remarks, “She’s intense and stubborn, but her skills are the best in Korea. There’s no lawyer who takes what the client is due like Cha Eun Kyung,” adding to her credibility.

Wrapping up, Oh Dae Gyu comments, “Since she already left, I wish she can fly far,” while Han Yu Ri and Jung Woo Jin ask viewers to stay tuned to Cha Eun Kyung’s performance.

Watch the teaser below!

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, binge-watch Season 1 below:

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