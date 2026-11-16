Suzy and Lee Jin Uk’s upcoming film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Based on a 2012 novel, the film tells the story of flight attendant Sa Gang (Suzy) and consultant Ji Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), who come together at a breakfast meeting for people dealing with heartbreak. At this gathering, they exchange “mementos of heartbreak” and share their stories and pain, exploring how individuals cope with breakups and lost love.

Suzy plays the role of Sa Gang, who broke up with airline captain Jung Soo (Yoo Ji Tae), while Lee Jin Wook plays Ji Hoon, who had a long-term relationship with Hyun Jung (Keum Sae Rok).

The newly released poster captures Sa Gang and Ji Hoon attending a special gathering held at 7 a.m. for those facing a breakup. Their calm facial expressions convey both lingering attachment and the loneliness of parting with a former lover. The tagline, “Perhaps we all came here to grieve to our hearts’ content,” heightens curiosity about the stories of heartbreak they hold.

The main trailer begins with Sa Gang ending her relationship with her partner. It then follows Sa Gang and Ji Hoon as they attend the breakfast meeting, each carrying their own personal stories.

In particular, the scene where Sa Gang leaves the gathering carrying a Rolleiflex camera—a breakup memento containing traces of Ji Hoon’s past relationship—and Ji Hoon’s attempt to retrieve his belongings draws attention. Questions that appear on screen such as, “What kind of love did you have?” and, “Was it lingering attachment?” further reveal the complex emotions of the characters who have experienced a breakup.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” is set to hit theaters in December. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

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Or check out Suzy’s drama “While You Were Sleeping” below:

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