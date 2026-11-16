“One-of-a-Kind Romance” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “One-of-a-Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

Spoilers

Previously on “One-of-a-Kind Romance,” the two found themselves entangled in a complicated relationship from their very first encounter, engaging in a tense battle of nerves. While being tormented by a stalker, Tak Mu I grew suspicious of Gong Yu Il, who kept crossing paths with him, and identified her as his No. 1 suspect. In response, Gong Yu Il was left bewildered by his sudden accusations, causing tensions between them to escalate.

However, Tak Mu I’s attitude began to change when he discovered that Gong Yu Il possessed the unpublished third volume of his most cherished novel, Star and Half Moon. Desperate to get his hands on the book, which had been his only source of comfort amid the pressures of the entertainment industry, Tak Mu I pleaded with her to hand it over. However, after he carelessly remarked that her hair perfume smelled like that of his stalker, Gong Yu Il once again closed herself off to him.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills show Gong Yu Il making an unexpected visit to top star Tak Mu I’s home. She finds herself taking care of him for the day, staying by his side as he sleeps with a pale complexion and tending to his needs with utmost care, even preparing an ice pack for him.

However, Gong Yu Il appears flustered by the unexpected situation of finding herself at Tak Mu I’s home.

The evolving dynamic between the two, from mutual suspicion sparked by the stalker allegations to a growing sense of warmth and affection, will be a key highlight to look forward to in the upcoming episodes.

The next episodes of “One-of-a-Kind Romance” will be released on November 16 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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