Ju Ji Hoon is parting ways with Blitzway Entertainment to embark on an independent path.

On November 16, Blitzway Entertainment released an official statement as below:

Hello, this is Blitzway Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with our agency’s actor Ju Ji Hoon has expired.

We have held extensive discussions with actor Ju Ji Hoon regarding his exclusive contract over a sufficient period of time, and after mutual consultation, we have decided to conclude our contractual relationship.

Actor Ju Ji Hoon has maintained a deep bond of trust with our key executives for the past 16 years. Based on the trust and understanding built over this time, we have had sincere conversations regarding our respective futures, and we have reached a mutual decision to respect and support the new beginning of actor Ju Ji Hoon, who is currently preparing to establish his own independent company.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to actor Ju Ji Hoon for helping to build the direction and values of this company from its very beginning to the present.

We will sincerely cheer for actor Ju Ji Hoon’s new start and all his future endeavors.

Thank you.