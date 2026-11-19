When the “romance” meets the “fantasy” in a show, it creates a whole different genre known as “romantasy.” Oftentimes, these stories take ordinary circumstances and turn them into epic journeys that feel like a defiance of every logical or human boundary, making the power of deities, supernatural beings, or even demons the most remarkable force that exists in life: love. If you enjoy dreaming about the wonders hidden in the outermost corners of the world, here are some intriguing, exciting, and charming K-dramas that feel like romantasy novels!

1. “The Remarried Empress”

First loves can be unforgettable, but second-chance romances can also be unique in their own way. “The Remarried Empress,” one of the most popular web novels, tells the story of a woman who, after losing her throne, her husband, and her position as the most important woman in her empire, rediscovers herself and her heart with the love of a prince from an enemy kingdom.

In a K-drama adaptation with a stellar cast that includes Shin Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon, and Lee Se Young, this show brings to life an enchanting world where politics, magic, and romance entangle in a luxurious and artful way. Whether it is the western historical looks, the fantastical visual effects, or the skillful acting from seasoned actors that make you either love or hate them to the core, this K-drama is already the talk of all of Kdramaland and is set to become one of the fans’ favorites of the year!

2. “My Demon”

Some princesses get princes or heroes as their romantic interest, but for Do Do Hee (Kim You Jung), love arrives in the form of a wicked demon named Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), who puts her heart into flames the moment they meet. However, when Do Hee’s adoptive mother suddenly dies, leaving behind a fortune and her position as the president of a powerful company, she discovers that sometimes humans can be more evil than actual demons. In the face of more and more deadly threats, she decides that her best option to survive is to make a deal with Gu Won, who agrees to marry her to recover the powers he lost after their first encounter. Their marriage, at first awkward and messy, slowly turns into a relationship that defies all obstacles, even the possibility of Do Hee dying or Gu Won disappearing forever.

Unraveling a complex knot that mixes intrigue, action, thrill, and a mysterious past, this story will keep you on the edge of your seat with every episode as the forces of good and bad collide to transform Do Hee’s and Gu Won’s lives.

In a place that connects both spirits and the human world, there is the Hotel del Luna. There, the queen and ruler is none other than Jang Man Wol (IU), a mysterious woman who has been running the place for a millennia, paying for a great sin she committed in her past. With her eccentric and ruthless personality, it’s only a matter of time before she needs some help to handle her work. That’s when Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo), a skilled and competent hotel manager, appears right at her doorstep. Although he’s never had any experience managing a place full of ghosts, as he gets to see these lost souls find solace or vengeance at the hands of Jang Man Wol, he starts to see past her iron shield of cold indifference.

When love, whether passionate or tragic, transcends life and death, it gives way to a story that can be equally emotional and heartbreaking. That’s what you’ll discover in this drama behind some spooky yet hilarious moments.

Find “Hotel Del Luna” here:

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2016 was never the same after Gong Yoo as Kim Shin and Kim Go Eun as Ji Eun Tak gave life to the phenomenal story of a brave general who turns into a Goblin. After spending more than a century looking for the bride who will end his suffering, he finds his fateful companion in a poor and lonely young woman, thus starting an unlikely but fantastical love story. At the same time, connections from the past start to appear as a Grim Reaper, played by Lee Dong Wook, and the eccentric Sunny, played by Yoo In Na, slowly fall in love, revealing the mysterious and painful past that ties their destiny.

In a K-drama that shines for its intricate and unique plot, charming performances, and viral original soundtracks, this show demonstrates how the mystical folklore of South Korea can be written into people’s hearts and minds in a modern and timeless manner.

Find “Guardian: the Lonely and Great God” here:

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On the night Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young) discovers she has a terminal brain tumor, her cheating boyfriend dumps her and her job is about to collapse. So, she asks heaven for one thing alone: for the whole world to end. What she never expects is for the actual force of doom, Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), to appear in front of her, offering to save her life in exchange for helping him destroy the world. However, the price to pay if she refuses to comply is the life of the person she loves the most. At that point, Dong Kyung realizes that the only way to protect the people she cares about is to fall in love with Myul Mang himself. Facing not only the possible destruction of the world, but also her most certainly inevitable death, romance should be the last thing on her mind. And yet, against all odds, when she starts to see past the indomitable and violent exterior of Myul Mang, she discovers a lonely being who is able to sacrifice himself for the person he loves.

Hand in hand with amazing cinematography and unbelievable chemistry, this 2021 K-drama enraptures you in a healing and emotional journey where a human and a god-like force try to protect the most tender things in the world: love and life.

Find “Doom at Your Service” here:

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Romantasy novels can take you to completely different worlds with your imagination, but in this show, Cha Sun Chaek (Seohyun), an ordinary college girl, is literally transported inside her favorite web novel. Unable to believe she has become another character in the story, she gets carried away again and ends up spending the night with Prince Yi Beon (Taecyeon), a fierce but misunderstood man. From that single mistake, she completely changes the plot as she turns into the female lead and is subjected to all the trials and struggles any other heroine in a fictional story would go through. However, that also means she can get to live a romance of a lifetime.

Based on the popular webtoon by Hwang Do Tol, this K-drama gives the popular story a twist as it is set in ancient South Korea, but it also keeps the essence of the unique characters, imprinting a new charm by the hand of a popular idol cast.

Find “The First Night With the Duke” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Summer Vacation,” “Love in Disguise,” and “Welcome back, First love”

Plans to watch: “Make Me Tingle“ and “Good Partner 2”