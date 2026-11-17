Upcoming dating reality show “My Sibling’s Romance 2” has unveiled its first teaser!

First aired in March 2024, “My Sibling’s Romance” is a family-meddling dating show where siblings help each other find romantic partners. Its fresh format combines romance with family dynamics, offering both entertaining moments and heartfelt emotions that set it apart from other dating reality shows. For the second season, original panelists Han Hye Jin, Code Kunst, i-dle’s Miyeon, Jonathan, and Patricia will return.

The first teaser offers a glimpse of some of the cast members and the dating strategies they share with their siblings.

In the video, one younger sibling declares, “He’s exactly my type,” prompting the older brother to promise, “That’s why I’ll help you.” Other cast members also express their determination to work together, saying, “Let’s play this strategically,” and, “That’s why you and I came here together.”

The teaser also highlights how actively the siblings support each other’s romantic pursuits. From one cast member taking a photo of two people standing close together to another expressing concern with the remark, “What is he going to do without me?” the preview hints at just how far the siblings are willing to go to help each other find love.

Meanwhile, romantic excitement fills the air as the cast members begin developing feelings for one another. From asking each other out on dates and walking hand in hand to sharing a blanket in bed, the cast members aren’t holding back when it comes to flirting and physical affection. Intriguing keywords such as overnight stays, marriage, and double in-law relationships further heighten anticipation for the new season.

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Sibling’s Romance 2” is set to premiere on November 27 at 6 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch the first season of “My Sibling’s Romance” below:

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