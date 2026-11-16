“Crash 2” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

The newly released stills capture Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki) and Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) at an unusual crime scene, raising curiosity about the case. Cha Yeon Ho appears to have unexpectedly run into someone he knows at a research institute they visited as part of their investigation. Viewers can’t wait to find out the identity of the acquaintance Cha Yeon Ho runs into, especially since he is known for having virtually no social skills. They are also curious about what connection this person might have to the team’s first case.

Another still shows the badly damaged interior of a vehicle, hinting at the frantic circumstances surrounding the accident. Min So Hee’s sharp gaze suggests that she suspects that it is no ordinary accident, raising anticipation for the role she will play in investigating the case.

The last image captures Ji Dae Se (NCT’s Jisung), the team’s youngest officer and a passionate newcomer who brings fresh energy to T.C.I. He appears lost in thought as he holds a notebook and pen.

The production team commented, “T.C.I., which has evolved into a regional investigative unit, takes on an investigation into an accident suspected to have been caused by sudden unintended acceleration. Traffic crimes continue to occur and evolve day by day, but our hope of breaking the chain of crime so that everyone can return to a safe, everyday life remains unchanged. Please look forward to T.C.I.’s even stronger chemistry and exhilarating performances in their new environment, as well as the team’s fresh start as they take their first steps as a regional investigative unit.”

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also check out Kwak Sun Young in “The Scarecrow” on Viki:

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