tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

The teaser opens with Jung Min Yong’s confident remark: “A player knows a player when he sees one.” However, the reality facing the Dukchun High School baseball team is far from what he expected. The team has been eliminated in the preliminary rounds of major competitions for several years and has consistently ranked near the bottom of its high school league. After assessing the players’ abilities, Jung Min Yong struggles to hide his frustration, exclaiming, “This is seriously not right.”

Jung Min Yong takes charge of the team with blunt words and actions, openly pointing out the players’ shortcomings. His clashes with the players, each with their own distinct personalities, also give rise to unexpected comedic moments.

The Dukchun High School players’ determination is also on full display. They shout, “Let’s go! We’ve crossed hell to claim victory! Let’s make it out alive! We will win, no matter what!” as they reaffirm their resolve to emerge victorious. Jung Min Yong, however, offers a more realistic outlook, declaring, “There will be no spectacular twists or miraculous comebacks.”

In the latter part of the teaser, Yoon Seo Jin (Seo Eun Soo) encourages the players to play, “with one heart and one mind.” Jung Min Yong then adds, “Because that’s how Dukchun plays baseball.” The teaser offers a glimpse of the players, who have long been strangers to victory, embarking on a journey alongside their coach to forge a baseball identity of their own.

Watch the full teaser below!

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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