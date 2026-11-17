Claudia Kim has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel”!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic—the Avalokitesvara Bead, believed to hold divine power to protect the nation—and a princess who seeks to save them.

Claudia Kim plays Princess Wang Hee, the emperor’s youngest daughter. Wang Hee is a woman who has closed her heart to the world because of the pain of a political marriage and personal loss. With her cold personality and indifference to others’ opinions, she spends her days in boredom at Gyeonghwa Palace until she meets Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), a young military commander full of passion and innocence, and falls in love with him.

Explaining why she chose to star in the drama, Claudia Kim shared, “It’s a historical drama that I finally got to work on after a long wait. I was grateful to have the opportunity to star in another large-scale historical drama after ‘Marco Polo,’ which I filmed overseas some time ago.”

She continued, “The intriguing storyline, which reflects the writer’s years of experience, and the fact that the characters grow throughout the story were particularly appealing to me. Wang Hee is a complex character unlike those commonly seen in Korean historical dramas, so I was eager to take on the role.”

Wang Hee is a character who undergoes significant emotional changes. Claudia Kim explained, “She is a very compelling character with an incredibly dynamic emotional journey. At first, she is filled with anxiety and emptiness, but as she faces the circumstances in Goryeo, she gradually finds hope in life and pursues the life she wants. In the process, she grows and eventually develops into a true Goryeo princess.”

Wang Hee presented a new challenge for Claudia Kim, who has mainly portrayed characters who keep their emotions restrained. She shared, “I enjoyed the acting process because I was able to portray such a wide range of emotions. I think I’ll be able to show various sides of Wang Hee, from her strong-willed nature to her more relatable side as an ordinary person.”

Throughout filming, Claudia Kim made an effort to stay focused on Wang Hee’s emotional journey and personal growth. She also put considerable effort into bringing the character to life. She shared, “I previously played a Mongolian female warrior, and for this project, I also had to deliver lines in Mongolian, so I studied even harder while filming. Since it was a new challenge, I became even more eager to do well, and I really wanted to portray the role convincingly.”

Claudia Kim picked “a bold princess who enjoys drinking,” “an independent princess,” and “a princess who grows” as the keywords that best describe Wang Hee. She elaborated, “She enjoys drinking and has a bold, fiery side. When she wants something, she tries to go out and claim it herself rather than relying on someone else. She also constantly reflects on what she truly wants and continues to grow.” From her confident and outspoken attitude to her journey of overcoming her inner struggles and finding her own path in life, Wang Hee’s multifaceted appeal is expected to be one of the drama’s highlights.

The actress described “Sacred Jewel” as “a historical drama that breaks the mold.” She expressed confidence in the project, saying, “I think it’s an epic historical drama that people of all ages and genders can enjoy, as it offers a variety of entertainment and visual appeal, including action and romance. One thing I realized while introducing the drama at the Canneseries was that international viewers would also find it interesting and enjoy it without any difficulty.”

Finally, Claudia Kim shared, “I’m truly delighted to finally be able to introduce this series after such a long wait. Since so many people have poured their hearts into creating it, I hope everyone will enjoy watching it together this holiday season. Please show it lots of love.”

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Claudia Kim in her drama “Chimera” with subtitles on Viki below:

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