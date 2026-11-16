Jun Ji Hyun and Ahn Hyo Seop may be teaming up as the leads for the sequel to “Intimate Strangers”!

On November 16, MyDaily reported that the two actors will star in “Intimate Strangers 2,” the long-awaited follow-up to the hit 2018 film.

A representative of Jun Ji Hyun’s agency PEACHY COMPANY stated, “Jun Ji Hyun has received an offer to appear in the film ‘Intimate Strangers 2’ and is currently reviewing it.” A representative of Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency THE PRESENT COMPANY shared the same statement.

“Intimate Strangers 2” picks up with four couples whose phones begin ringing after they connect to an advanced AI home system. As the night unfolds, their carefully crafted facades begin to crumble, exposing their true selves and dark secrets. The film explores the desires fueled by jealousy and feelings of inferiority—desires that persist even after the game is over. The original film attracted 5.29 million moviegoers upon its release in 2018.

According to reports, Jun Ji Hyun has been offered the role of Jung Yoon Ah, a beauty influencer and brand CEO who appears to lead a perfect life but is also the person most desperate to protect it. Ahn Hyo Seop has reportedly been offered the role of a charming younger man who works as a media artist and is romantically involved with Jun Ji Hyun’s character.

Meanwhile, Jun Ji Hyun is currently focused on wrapping up filming for JTBC’s upcoming drama “Human X Gumiho” (literal title), which is scheduled to air next year. Ahn Hyo Seop is currently starring in JTBC drama “Final Table.”

“Intimate Strangers 2” is set to begin pre-production soon, with filming scheduled to start early next year.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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