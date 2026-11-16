The partnership between Lee Joon Gi and Sakaguchi Kentaro begins to show cracks in “kiDnap GAME”!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

Previously, Tokyo detective Niide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) and Seoul doctor Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi) began their partnership after Niide Toshiro stopped Han Ki Joo, who had fallen into despair, from taking his own life.

Although the two have since joined forces to face the case, they have yet to develop complete trust in each other. While remaining wary of Niide Toshiro, Ki Joo has chosen to put his faith in the detective’s belief that he “will save everyone.” However, he also warned Niide Toshiro that if he ever betrayed him, Ki Joo would stop at nothing to complete his own mission. Their relationship, built on mutual reliance but clouded by suspicion, is now facing a new crisis.

In the preview for Episode 7, a new game emerges that pushes the participants into an agonizing dilemma. During a video conference held at the kidnapper’s instructions, the five remaining participants are each given one vote. The results will determine who is eliminated in a brutal new “elimination game.” Although everyone could survive by working together, the fear that someone might betray them drives the participants to nominate one another for elimination, creating a classic “prisoner’s dilemma.”

As the rules are revealed, distrust and confusion spread among the participants. Han Ki Joo questions, “Can we trust everyone here?” Meanwhile, Higa Kuranosuke (Mitsushima Shinnosuke) from Naha also expresses his wariness, asking, “How am I supposed to trust people I’ve never even met?”

Tensions also begin to emerge between Niide Toshiro and Ki Joo. The situation becomes even more complicated with the arrival of a new participant: Andy Wong (Stanley Yau), an international lawyer from Hong Kong whose identity has remained shrouded in mystery.

During a private meeting between the three men, Andy Wong argues that they have no choice but to “choose the path that results in the fewest sacrifices” and proposes eliminating Higa Kuranosuke. However, when even Niide Toshiro, who had promised to save everyone, agrees with the suggestion, Ki Joo feels deeply betrayed and vehemently objects.

As the elimination game threatens to tear apart the already fragile trust among the participants, viewers are left wondering whether it will also destroy the partnership between Niide Toshiro and Ki Joo—and what choices the two will make.

Episode 7 of Channel A’s “kiDnap GAME” will air on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below:

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Or check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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