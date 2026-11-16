MBC’s upcoming drama “Your Ground” has unveiled new stills of Han Hyo Joo in character!

“Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer–turned agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

In the drama, Han Hyo Joo stars as Seo Hee Seung, a woman who chooses a new path as a sports agent after having been a highly competent attorney at a major law firm. A brilliant student who consistently ranked first in her school, Seo Hee Seung is a talented professional who never experienced a single loss in the courtroom.

After completing her training in the United States and even obtaining a sports agent license, she begins a new chapter in her life when she is dispatched to the sports agency Donghaeng at the request of Jo Gu Yeon (Cho Han Cheul), the representative of Joy Law Firm.

The newly released set of stills captures the contrasting charms of Seo Hee Seung. Photos of her days as an attorney at a major law firm are displayed alongside those of her life after joining the sports agency Donghaeng, foreshadowing the character’s transformation.

First, Han Hyo Joo exudes an intense aura befitting a professional attorney while wearing a black suit. Her neat jacket, impeccable posture, and direct gaze toward the other party convey both confidence and cold-headedness.

After moving to the sports agency, she reveals a more comfortable and brighter side. She creates a friendly vibe by pairing a shirt and jacket with a radiant smile. Her facial expression, with eyes widened as if facing a pleasant surprise, shows a charm quite different from her previous life as a cold, calculating lawyer.

In particular, Seo Hee Seung faces a new phase as she reunites with her first love Kang Hae Hwan after 11 years. The two, who were connected by a past relationship, now meet again in the roles of athlete and agent. Attention is focused on what kind of achievements Seo Hee Seung will make in the unfamiliar baseball world and what kind of relationship she will build with Kang Hae Hwan after meeting him again.

“Your Ground” is slated to premiere in December. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Han Hyo Joo in “Happiness” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)