MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has reached a new YouTube milestone!

On November 16 at approximately 6 p.m. KST, the music video for Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” starring Park Jeong Min surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.

This means that it took approximately one year, one month, and one day to achieve this milestone since the music video’s release on October 15, 2025. This is also Hwasa’s second solo music video to surpass the 200 million mark following “Maria,” which achieved the feat in a similar amount of time at approximately one year and 29 days.

Congratulations to Hwasa!

Celebrate by watching the iconic music video for “Good Goodbye” again below!

Also watch “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Park Jeong Min in “Harbin” below:

Watch Now