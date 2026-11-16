YG Entertainment has addressed BLACKPINK’s absence from its latest list of artists under exclusive contracts with the agency.

In its third-quarter report released on November 16, YG Entertainment listed only four acts under its “Status of Exclusive Contracts” section: BABYMONSTER, WINNER, Eun Ji Won, and TREASURE.

BLACKPINK was the only act missing from the list. Since all four members renewed their contracts with the agency for group activities in December 2023, the group had been included in every report, from the 2023 annual report through the semiannual report released earlier this year. Their absence from the latest report has therefore raised questions about the status of their group contract.

In response, YG Entertainment stated, “BLACKPINK’s members are currently pursuing individual activities as artists while discussions regarding group activities are ongoing.”

The agency continued, “We respect the members’ wishes to focus on their individual activities for the time being, and we will continue discussions to ensure that BLACKPINK can continue to show fans great performances under the group’s name.”

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